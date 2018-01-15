SCHOOL VISITS - Gord Bontje visiting a classroom at Gilgil Primary School. photo submitted

Red Deer’s Gord Bontje gives $500,000 to A Better World

Co-owner of Laebon Homes gives the gift to celebrate 60th birthday

Local businessman Gord Bontje, founding partner of Laebon Homes, gave $500,000 to A Better World in celebration of his 60th birthday.

Last October the organization hosted a special Legacy Circle trip to Kenya and Rwanda in honour of its most dedicated philanthropists.

For Bontje, it was a great time for him and around 20 other long-term supporters journeying through Kenya and Rwanda. He also happened to celebrate his 60th birthday at a bush dinner in the Maasai Mara, and attended two school capital project openings sponsored by him and his family.

“Kathy and I had the good fortune of being born in a beautiful and free country like Canada where ambition and hard work can be rewarded. We are pleased to share some of that material success with people in the developing world,” said Bontje in an email to the Express.

Bontje, who has been part of A Better World almost since its beginning, officially opened new classrooms and an administration building at Gilgil Primary School, as well as new classrooms and teachers’ housing within Sekenani Primary School, a newly sponsored school for the organization within the Maasai Mara.

“We believe that the best way to help people in the developing world build a strong society is to help with education and health related projects. We thank A Better World Canada for helping us invest our money in a way that helps a lot of people,” he said.

The large donation he gave will go towards projects in Kenya, Afghanistan and Rwanda. Through his efforts over 18 years, numerous children are learning in greatly improved conditions and teacher retainment in rural areas has also grown. Medical needs, such as surgeries for the disabled, will also be supported.

Previous story
RCMP look for public assistance to ID suspects in criminal harassment file

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Gord Bontje gives $500,000 to A Better World

Co-owner of Laebon Homes gives the gift to celebrate 60th birthday

Tyler Steenbergen etches his name into Canadian hockey history

Sylvan Lake native scores huge tournament-winner at World Juniors

WATCH: Red Deer Entertainment Awards honours Red Deer’s burgeoning talent

The awards looks to become more inclusive of the entire entertainment scene in year three

JoJo Mason heads to Red Deer’s Bo’s Jan. 29th

Mason will be performing tunes from his debut album Both Sides Of The Bar

WATCH: Servus Credit Union Arena officially opens to public

The new arena will host men’s and women’s hockey at the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deerians can enjoy free skating Jan. 13th at the new Servus Arena

The official opening of the Servus Arena takes place this weekend

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Most Read