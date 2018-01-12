RCMP look for public assistance to ID suspects in criminal harassment file

Suspects were captured on surveillance cameras from a Red Deer grocery store post office

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man and a woman who have anonymously mailed offensive material of a sexual nature to a Red Deer man every December for the last three years.

The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras mailing the offensive material from a Red Deer grocery store post office on Dec. 8th and RCMP believe they may have mailed similar material to other targets this year, as well. The victim does not recognize either suspect, and isn’t aware of any reason why he has been targeted in this manner.

The action of repeatedly mailing offensive material to someone falls under the Criminal Code definition of Criminal Harassment.

If you recognize these suspects or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

