Red Deerians gather at rally for Colten Boushie

Red Deerians will gather outside of City Hall this evening at 5 p.m. for a protest over the not guilty verdict handed down in a Saskatchewan murder trial Friday in the death of Colten Boushie.

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder in the 2016 death of Boushie, a young Indigenous man from Red Pheasant First Nation.

The verdict has since sparked anger and protests across the country, including here in Red Deer.

The #JusticeforColten hashtag is currently being used across the country, with people expressing messages of anger and grief.

This has also struck a chord for Canada’s Indigenous people, who are calling for changes in the justice system.

Boushie was killed on Stanley’s farm near Biggar, Sask. when a bullet from Stanley’s handgun was shot through Boushie’s head. The trial for Stanley heard that Boushie, 22, was shot while sitting in an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley’s farm.

Stanley, 56, had testified that he fired warning shots to scare the group off, and that the fatal shot occurred when he reached into the SUV to grab the keys out of the ignition, and his gun, “Just went off.”

With files from the Canadian Press