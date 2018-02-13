Maskwacis RCMP seize firearm, cocaine during search warrant

RCMP report four people arrested, shotgun, drugs seized

Maskwacis, Alberta – Maskwacis RCMP executed a search warrant on the Ermineskin First Nation on the morning of February 12, 2018, resulting in the seizure of cocaine and a firearm.

Red Deer City RCMP, Maskwacis Community Response Unit (CRU) and general duty members from the Maskwacis Detachment collaborated to execute a search warrant for firearms in rural Ermineskin.

In addition to the firearm, a tactical shotgun, 16.3 grams of cocaine were located.

Police are continuing the investigation. Four people have been taken into custody and charges are pending.

-Submitted by Maskwacis RCMP

Previous story
‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump
Next story
Penhold crews respond to mobile home fires

Just Posted

RDC Alumni presents project on Parliament Hill

Melissa Barritt assessed settlement programs and services for immigrant women in Central Alberta.

Penhold crews respond to mobile home fires

No cause is determined at this time

Maskwacis RCMP seize firearm, cocaine during search warrant

RCMP report four people arrested, shotgun, drugs seized

WATCH: Red Deer College degree-granting announcement status ‘imminent’

State of College Address presents successes of previous year

WATCH: Red Deerians gather at rally for Colten Boushie

“There’s no representation, there’s nothing for us.”

Red Deer Catholic School Board introduces new Pre-K program

Play-based discovery for early learning in Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Canada does not treat us right’ says Trump

Trump says ‘Canada does not treat us right’ as he threatens new global tax

Trudeau says anti-black racism exists in Canada

PM says time to recognize anti-black racism exists, work to ensure equality

Veteran Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth to retire

Howard announced his retirement after 36 years of calling Blue Jays games

Olympics junkies in Canada keeping odd hours to catch live events

Canada has already won two gold medals at the Pyeongchang Olympics

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Most Read