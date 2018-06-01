Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa

The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip

HAPPINESS - Lynzee Berreth strikes a pose with her sponsor child while in Africa with a team from Home of Hope. photo submitted

Lynzee Berreth of Red Deer just returned from the trip of a lifetime.

As the finance and fundraising coordinator for Home of Hope, Berreth had always wanted to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Even before I started working, I sponsored and just loved everything that we were doing,” she said.

Berreth left for Africa April 30th to help with the feeding program done through Home of Hope and returned back to Red Deer May 14th.

“Home of Hope feeds over 4,000 kids every week.”

While on the trip, Berreth had the privilege of cooking the food, serving it to the kids and washing the dishes.

“To us you don’t realize how much effort goes in. You just think, ‘Oh cool, a plate of food, they’re getting food, they’re getting fed every week’, but to be able to fully participate from beginning to end and just see the impact that it’s making in these kids’ lives — it touched my heart and I cried just being able to be part of that,” she said.

A team of people from Home of Hope travelled to Africa, taking part in five feeding programs, feeding close to 600 kids.

“A lot of these kids will actually walk hours to be at this feeding program, because for most of them it’s the only meal that they get in the week,” said Berreth.

Berreth took part in the feeding programs in Rwanda and Kenya specifically, but there are a few programs in Congo as well.

“One of the main things I wanted to see was the feeding program and just see the impact that it’s making,” she said, adding that nothing touches your heart as much as seeing it first-hand.

“We take for granted something as simple as food here, but over there they’ll go weeks without eating, but they get one plate of heaping amounts of food and the smile and glow in their eyes just makes everything better,” said Berreth.

While on the trip, the team from Home of Hope also led kids ministries and different songs and games. They also went orphaneering and went to the different homes around the area to pray for the families, giving them toys and gifts.

“We took family photos and took a polaroid camera and the reaction of the moms was amazing. They were crying because they’ve never actually seen what they look like because they don’t have mirrors in their house. This mom was like ‘I never knew how beautiful I was.’”

She added that she would love to be able to go on these types of trips for the rest of her life.

Previous story
5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Just Posted

Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa

The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip

WATCH: Education minister visits Red Deer schools

David Eggen stopped by Joseph Welsh Elementary and Hunting Hills High School

Red Deer’s PCN Women’s Fun Run raised over $34,000 for The Mustard Seed

Mustard Seed will provide lunches for the first time to students in summer months

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

WATCH: Cultural Spring Fair a first for St. Joseph High School

School looking to celebrate diversity every May

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Most Read