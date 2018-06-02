MISSING: Tyler King last seen by his family June 1st

Innisfail RCMP ask the public for their assistance

The Innisfail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 29-year-old Tyler King.

King last spoke with his family on June 1st at approximately 8:00 p.m.. King has not spoken to his family since then and it’s believed he may be in the Red Deer area.

He is believed to be driving a rental vehicle described as a Medium Grey 2016 Dodge Ram.

King is described as approximately 6’2”, 200 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a neck tattoo with Chinese writing, “King” tattooed on his right forearm, a cross tattooed on his left forearm and skulls tattooed on both hands.

The Innisfail RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating King.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP