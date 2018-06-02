MISSING: Tyler King last seen by his family June 1st

Innisfail RCMP ask the public for their assistance

photo submitted

The Innisfail RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 29-year-old Tyler King.

King last spoke with his family on June 1st at approximately 8:00 p.m.. King has not spoken to his family since then and it’s believed he may be in the Red Deer area.

He is believed to be driving a rental vehicle described as a Medium Grey 2016 Dodge Ram.

King is described as approximately 6’2”, 200 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a neck tattoo with Chinese writing, “King” tattooed on his right forearm, a cross tattooed on his left forearm and skulls tattooed on both hands.

The Innisfail RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating King.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by Innisfail RCMP

Previous story
Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions
Next story
WATCH: RDC celebrates student success at 54th convocation ceremonies

Just Posted

Central Music Festival presents Shaky Ground on June 16th

Band members are uniting in a show that also features the Charlie Jacobson Band

WATCH: Former NHLer Theo Fleury headlines 2018 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame induction class

Twelve Albertans were enshrined into the Hall in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders wanted on multiple warrants

Public a big help in reporting suspicious incidents

Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa

The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip

WATCH: Education minister visits Red Deer schools

David Eggen stopped by Joseph Welsh Elementary and Hunting Hills High School

WATCH: RDC celebrates student success at 54th convocation ceremonies

Students honoured with special awards for outstanding achievements

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

Ponoka Lions Club bus rescues Special Olympic athletes

Bus breakdown could have been bad, Ponoka groups come to save the day

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Jesus Chapman went missing May 22 from the Wetaskiwin Mall

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

Most Read