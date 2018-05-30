Red Deer woman hopes for return of her 11-year anniversary gnome

Gnome stolen from 56th St. home

MISSING GNOME - A Red Deer woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her gnome, an 11-year anniversary gift from her husband. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

A Red Deer woman is hoping someone will return her gnome back to her home after it went missing between the evening of May 26th to May 29th.

“This was a very special anniversary gift about 11 years ago from my husband. It was such a big surprise and it’s irreplaceable,” said Cynthia Tiessen.

The 50-60 lb. gnome sat on her front lawn and was known to the neighbourhood children of 56th St. where Tiessen resides.

“Another thing that used to happen is couples would get married and they would come and sneak up onto the lawn and get pictures taken with her. She (the gnome) was always there.”

When Tiessen reported the incident to the RCMP, they had suggested somebody may have stolen it as a joke.

“Maybe somebody out there is going to go out and find this great big gnome and wonder where it came from or why it’s there.”

Tiessen said the gnome means the world to her as it was a special gift. Her message to those out there is that, “If you just bring her back there would be no questions asked. We’re not mad at anybody, it’s just that she’s part of the family.”

Tiessen said if it’s found to bring it to her home at 4730 56th St.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery at cellphone store
Next story
Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery at cellphone store

Three suspects fled the scene with a large amount of cellphones

Alberta Ministers pleased with new pipeline deal

Ministers of Transportation and Municipal Affairs Brian Mason and Shaye Anderson say it’s a good day

Red Deer Riggers win home-opener in strange affair

8-7 win brings Riggers to 2-0 early in the Sunburst League season

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blue Band head to The Krossing

Few have tackled the smoky magic of the blues quite like Brown

Horse racing returns to Central Alberta

Races will start Aug. 1st

WATCH: Olympian Jane Channell dropped by for a visit with some G.H. Dawe students

Channell and the Grade 4/5 class are involved with the Classroom Champions program

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Tensions high at Wetaskiwin high school amid lockdown

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to threat and short lock down at high school

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Most Read