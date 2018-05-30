Red Deer woman hopes for return of her 11-year anniversary gnome

MISSING GNOME - A Red Deer woman is asking for the public’s help in finding her gnome, an 11-year anniversary gift from her husband. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

A Red Deer woman is hoping someone will return her gnome back to her home after it went missing between the evening of May 26th to May 29th.

“This was a very special anniversary gift about 11 years ago from my husband. It was such a big surprise and it’s irreplaceable,” said Cynthia Tiessen.

The 50-60 lb. gnome sat on her front lawn and was known to the neighbourhood children of 56th St. where Tiessen resides.

“Another thing that used to happen is couples would get married and they would come and sneak up onto the lawn and get pictures taken with her. She (the gnome) was always there.”

When Tiessen reported the incident to the RCMP, they had suggested somebody may have stolen it as a joke.

“Maybe somebody out there is going to go out and find this great big gnome and wonder where it came from or why it’s there.”

Tiessen said the gnome means the world to her as it was a special gift. Her message to those out there is that, “If you just bring her back there would be no questions asked. We’re not mad at anybody, it’s just that she’s part of the family.”

Tiessen said if it’s found to bring it to her home at 4730 56th St.