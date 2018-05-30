Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery at cellphone store

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a robbery at a south Red Deer cellphone store the afternoon of May 29th and are looking for public assistance to identify three male suspects who were seen fleeing in a black SUV.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on May 29th, three men entered the Bell store at Southpointe Common and demanded that the staff member open the safe. The suspects placed a large number of cellphones into a cardboard box and fled the store.

The three suspects were all described as having slim builds, and one was described as Caucasian. All three wore face coverings, black hoodies, and yellow or black work gloves. The suspects fled in a black SUV and were last seen driving eastbound on 19th St.

RCMP attended immediately and searched the area for the suspect vehicle. RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about this robbery to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP