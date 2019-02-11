Red Deer Transit launches MyBus

New mobile-friendly website to help residents, visitors attending Games to navigate city

Red Deer Transit introduces MyBus; a new mobile-friendly website to help residents and visitors attending the 2019 Canada Winter Games navigate our city’s transit system.

“MyBus was launched in time for the 2019 Canada Winter Games to help residents and visitors use transit to get to and from the Games venues quickly and easily,” said George Penny, transit manager. “Users just have to enter their location and destination, and the program will provide step-by-step navigation instructions.”

The site is interactive and works on all mobile devices. It shows the entire length of a bus route overlaid onto a map and shows where each bus is along its route in real-time with GPS tracking. The program displays the latest bus routes and schedules, as well as any service disruptions that may affect travel.

Other enhancements to the transit system introduced in time for the Games include onboard audible and visual stop announcements, and digital signs at key bus stops to display arrival times updated by the minute.

“The MyBus website is part of the system-wide intelligent transit initiative,” said Penny. “We are excited to incorporate these new technologies into our transit fleet and bring state of the art systems to Red Deer that makes taking transit a convenient option to get around our city.”

MyBus is available online at reddeer.ca/mybus.

For more information on Red Deer Transit, visit www.reddeer.ca/transit.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer