Red Deer RCMP arrest man after targeted abduction

Police intercepted a stolen vehicle and performed a high-risk take down in Highland Green area

A Red Deer man is facing numerous charges after police uncovered an abduction in process on Feb. 7th.

On Feb. 7th at approximately 7:50 p.m., police received a call from a woman in Edmonton indicating she was concerned that one of her relatives had possibly been abducted in Red Deer.

Through investigation, both by General Duty members and the Crime Reduction Team, police were led to a residence in the Highland Green neighbourhood. While there, police intercepted a stolen vehicle and performed a high-risk take down. Both the victim and suspect were unharmed and transported to the downtown RCMP detachment.

Brian Stephens, 39, of Red Deer is facing 19 charges, some of which include:

· Possession of stolen property over $5,000

· Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

· Four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm

· Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP