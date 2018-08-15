Krysten Klein has been nominated for the Search for Goodness Award. photo submitted

Red Deer teacher nominated for Search for Goodness Award

Krysten Klein is being recognized as an outstanding teacher

Krysten Klein, a teacher at Mountview Elementary School, was recently nominated for the Post Foods Search for Goodness Award, an award that recognizes outstanding teachers from across the country.

The prize is valued at $10,000 with the winner receiving half for their classroom and their school receiving the other half.

Klein, who was nominated by a parent, is currently sitting in the top five.

“I was very surprised at first and now I’m just very honoured that she chose to nominate me,” she said in a recent interview.

Klein was nominated by Linda Lane, who is not just any parent, but a parent who struggles to provide the basic needs for her family. She is also determined to make sure her children have what they need to be successful, and works two jobs to do just that.

“Ms. Klein goes above and beyond for all her students, and not just students in her own classroom, but in other classes, for other teachers and families,” said Lane, adding that Klein worked with her daughter in getting glasses. “My daughter didn’t like to read and with having great communication with Ms. Klein we discovered that my daughter needed glasses. Now she loves to read and she picks up books on her own.”

Klein’s journey into the educational world began right here in Red Deer, when she took the Educational Assistant Certificate Program at Red Deer College, working as an EA for a year.

“While I was working as an EA I knew I wanted to go back and become a teacher, so I went back the next year and got my degree.”

Originally from Saskatchewan, Klein worked first as an EA in Medicine Hat before heading back to Red Deer to do her schooling.

And for Klein, her love of teaching comes from the kids.

“Every day is a different day and seeing them progress throughout the year and when they learn something new, how proud they are of themselves, the kids make the job,” she said.

She is currently teaching at Mountview Elementary School, which is where she had her first teaching job. This year she taught Grade 2 and 3 and next year she will be teaching Grade 1.

Receiving the award, she said, would really help the school out, not only in the classroom but in the school for other students and other items the school may need.

Voting is open until Aug. 27th. To vote, visit www.searchforgoodness.ca. You can vote once per day.

