Blackfalds RCMP warns of ‘repo’ scammers

On August 14th, 2018 the Blackfalds RCMP took a call for service from a person who resides on a rural property in Red Deer County of two males attempting to steal a utility vehicle from his property.

Two males entered the rural property, exited there vehicles and advised the property owner that they were “repo people.” The males did not present themselves as people who would be on the property for that purpose, as well they could not or would not produce documentation or identification.

Several attempts were made by the two males to convince the property owner that they were there for this purpose up to and including the use of names of random people to convince the property owner.

This is to warn the public of these activities taking place and should something of this nature occur to contact your local police detachment or service. Should anything about the interaction be suspicious a call to the police should be a priority.

If the person(s) on the property are there for a legitimate reason, they should be able to provide proper identification and paperwork for that purpose.

If you have any information about any such incidents please contact your police detachment or service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

-Submitted by Blackflads RCMP