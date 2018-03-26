EDUCATION IN POLITICS - MLA South Barb Miller poses with Alex Smith, the then Grade 10 student selected from Lindsay Thurber to attend the Speaker’s MLA for a Day last year. Photo submitted.

Red Deer student reflects on MLA for a Day

This year’s MLA for a Day attendees will be notified March 28th

Alex Smith, a Grade 11 political enthusiast, reflected on his experience at Mr. Speaker’s MLA for a Day last year. He is watching his inbox these days, hopeful to attend again this year.

“I’d recommend it to anyone, even those who are vaguely interested in politics,” said the 17-year-old, Lindsay Thurber student.

The MLA for a Day program gives Alberta high school students the opportunity to learn about the role of an MLA and get firsthand experience making decisions on provincial issues.

One of the aspects Smith appreciated most about the experience was the opportunity to meet MLAs and talk with them like real people, not just political figures.

“I got the chance to meet my representative MLA Barb Miller, who is a lovely human being,” Smith said.

Students from across the province spend three days in Edmonton, in and around the Alberta Legislature.

They tour the grounds and building, visit the office of their MLA, attend a formal dinner hosted by the Speaker and participate in a variety of other activities, including having a debate in the Assembly Chamber itself.

Smith said he gained respect for politicians through the experience and a better appreciation for the work they do.

He said the amount of effort MLA Miller puts into hearing from the people she represents is astonishing. Smith was very impressed by her diligence.

At the same time, he said he found seeing the political system in action often frustrating—finding it sometimes tedious, inefficient and ineffective.

“It’s mostly just people ignoring each other and there was very little that actually happened—I’m going to have to pay taxes next year and I don’t want my taxes just going to nothing,” Smith said.

Despite this, he still plans to pursue a career in politics.

Smith is one of the founding members of Lindsay Thurber’s Model UN. It is the only Model UN group in Central Alberta. The group has grown from half a dozen members the first year to about 20 in the second. They go to conferences in Edmonton and Calgary three or four times a year.

The MLA for a Day program is offered at no cost to participants, including travel and accommodation expenses.

Applications for the program were due March 23rd and students are being notified on March 28th whether they have been accepted to attend.

Previous story
Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate mailbox break-ins

RCMP urge citizens to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft

Women of Excellence benefits from Red Deer Art Battle

Art Battle will feature 12 women battling it out in three rounds

Alberta’s famous raptor the focus on talk set for March 29th

Philip J. Currie is coming to Red Deer College as a guest speaker for the Red Deer River Naturalists

Eco-Living Fair brings sustainability home

ReThink Red Deer hosts 8th annual environmentally conscious event

Pursuit with rogue semi ends in arrest

RCMP chased a stolen semi tractor from Red Deer to Airdrie

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest four in break and enter, robbery, mischief and theft

Pets should be considered in cannabis bylaws, says vet

Dr. Lana Keating and her husband Tim warn recreational marijuana toxic in dogs

Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

B.C. had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

RCMP investigating break and enter into Winfield arena

Culprits damage building, steal considerable amount of valuables Mar. 24

Kenney: if elected, will repeal carbon tax within weeks

Jason Kenney says if elected, NDP carbon tax repealed summer of 2019

Alarm scares off burglars near Pigeon Lake

RCMP respond to residential alarm, find door damaged

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Most Read