A Defend the Water rally was held against Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline Friday at Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl���s office to observe A National Day of Action. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

B.C. had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

B.C.’s environment minister says he is “very disappointed” by a federal judge’s dismissal of the province’s request to appeal a National Energy Board ruling that allows Kinder Morgan to circumvent city bylaws as it continues to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In response to Friday’s decision at the Federal Court of Appeal, Minister George Heyman said this “allows the local permitting process to be needlessly undermined,” and that the province will keep looking into ways to fight the $7.4-billion pipeline twinning.

The province had filed its appeal in mid-February, after the NEB’s ruling a few months earlier that allowed Kinder Morgan to bypass city bylaws and continue work on the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who had said in her province would fight B.C.’s appeal if it got the go-ahead, called Friday’s decision “another step forward for market access, the national climate plan and a strong Canadian economy.”

The Trans Mountain projects has caused months of tension between the two provinces, with Notley bringing in, and then stepping back from, a B.C. wine ban and a suspension of talks to buy B.C. electricity, and Premier John Horgan vowing to fight the pipeline in court.

Opposition to the project has spilled out onto the streets in recent weeks, with dozens of arrests at anti-pipeline rallies near Kinder Morgan sites and protests across Burnaby and even south of the border.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hwy. 2/ Gaetz Ave. Interchange – Temporary Traffic Pattern Change for Northbound Hwy. 2 traffic
Next story
Red Deer student reflects on MLA for a Day

Just Posted

Red Deer student reflects on MLA for a Day

This year’s MLA for a Day attendees will be notified March 28th

Red Deer RCMP investigate mailbox break-ins

RCMP urge citizens to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft

Women of Excellence benefits from Red Deer Art Battle

Art Battle will feature 12 women battling it out in three rounds

Alberta’s famous raptor the focus on talk set for March 29th

Philip J. Currie is coming to Red Deer College as a guest speaker for the Red Deer River Naturalists

Eco-Living Fair brings sustainability home

ReThink Red Deer hosts 8th annual environmentally conscious event

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest four in break and enter, robbery, mischief and theft

Pets should be considered in cannabis bylaws, says vet

Dr. Lana Keating and her husband Tim warn recreational marijuana toxic in dogs

Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

B.C. had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

RCMP investigating break and enter into Winfield arena

Culprits damage building, steal considerable amount of valuables Mar. 24

Kenney: if elected, will repeal carbon tax within weeks

Jason Kenney says if elected, NDP carbon tax repealed summer of 2019

Alarm scares off burglars near Pigeon Lake

RCMP respond to residential alarm, find door damaged

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Most Read