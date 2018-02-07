Red Deer snow storm warning

Central Alberta expecting 25 cm in 24 hours

A winter storm warning is in affect for Central Alberta and across the province .

“We are propbaly expecting somewhere around 25 cm of snow in the next 24 to 30 hours,” said Dan Kulak meterologist with environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada’s website some parts of the province should expect as much as 35-50 cm within the next two days.

As of 10:27 a.m. this morning warnings were issued for most of Central Alberta including Red Deer, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake and surrounding areas.

People are encouraged to avoid travelling.

“Get anything that you can get done before the storm hits and then wait it out until it passes,” Kulak said.

He also reminded people to have emergency kits in case of power outages, though he said this is not common.

According to the Canada Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness website, people should be able to self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

The website states, you may have some of the items already, such as food, water and a battery-operated or wind-up flashlight. The key is to make sure they are organized and easy to find.

“Part of it is winter of course and these things do happen. You should be expecting storms like this to happen once or twice a season. in central alberta and the province,” Kulak said.

