Daniel Sanche was arrested at home in Ponoka Feb. 7 after police were tipped off to the whereabouts of the alleged criminal who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant from Ontario.

Ontario man taken in by Ponoka RCMP executing a warrant

36-year-old on the run from police since last May finally arrested after tip from public

A man that’s been on the run from police for eight months in now in custody.

Daniel Sanche, 36, of Kenora, Ontario was arrested by Ponoka RCMP after the detachment received information that Sanche — who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant our of Dryden, Ontario — was inside a residence in Ponoka.

Around noon Feb. 7, several RCMP members executed a search warrant on the home located in the area of 64 Ave. and 50A St. and arrested Sanche without incident.

Sanche is wanted on numerous charges in both Kenora and Dryden, the most serious being three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and assault out of Dryden. He was due to appear in court on those charges on June 5, 2017 though failed to show up.

No one was surprised as he was already on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply with a court order. Sanche had been released on his own recognizance in January 2017 by a Kenora provincial court judge under certain conditions, one of which being he had to reside a home in Kenora and obey a curfew. A check on May 25, 2017 revealed Sanche was not at the home and had not been seen since.

Sanche has been remanded in custody and will soon be transported back to Ontario where he will appear in court to answer the charges that have been laid against him.

Ponoka RCMP want to thank the public for the information that led to the apprehension of this individual. Police added this is another great example of how information provided can help make the community safe.

Previous story
Red Deer snow storm warning
Next story
Red Deer’s opioid crisis: six dead last month alone

Just Posted

Red Deer College and Child Advocacy Centre announce partnership

RDC to be the future home of Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

UPDATE: RCMP renew request for public assistance in December home invasion

Red Deerians were the victims of a targeted attack at the wrong home

RCMP arrest man in string of liquor store thefts

Red Deer man faces 17 separate counts of theft

Red Deer’s opioid crisis: six dead last month alone

Turning Point clients say there’s new, stronger batch of drugs in the City

Rebels score home win over Calgary

Red Deer now has points in eight of their last nine games

Red Deer Catholic School Board introduces new Pre-K program

Play-based discovery for early learning in Red Deer

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

Ontario man taken in by Ponoka RCMP executing a warrant

36-year-old on the run from police since last May finally arrested after tip from public

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Most Read