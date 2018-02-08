Ontario man taken in by Ponoka RCMP executing a warrant

36-year-old on the run from police since last May finally arrested after tip from public

Daniel Sanche was arrested at home in Ponoka Feb. 7 after police were tipped off to the whereabouts of the alleged criminal who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant from Ontario.

A man that’s been on the run from police for eight months in now in custody.

Daniel Sanche, 36, of Kenora, Ontario was arrested by Ponoka RCMP after the detachment received information that Sanche — who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant our of Dryden, Ontario — was inside a residence in Ponoka.

Around noon Feb. 7, several RCMP members executed a search warrant on the home located in the area of 64 Ave. and 50A St. and arrested Sanche without incident.

Sanche is wanted on numerous charges in both Kenora and Dryden, the most serious being three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and assault out of Dryden. He was due to appear in court on those charges on June 5, 2017 though failed to show up.

No one was surprised as he was already on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply with a court order. Sanche had been released on his own recognizance in January 2017 by a Kenora provincial court judge under certain conditions, one of which being he had to reside a home in Kenora and obey a curfew. A check on May 25, 2017 revealed Sanche was not at the home and had not been seen since.

Sanche has been remanded in custody and will soon be transported back to Ontario where he will appear in court to answer the charges that have been laid against him.

Ponoka RCMP want to thank the public for the information that led to the apprehension of this individual. Police added this is another great example of how information provided can help make the community safe.