Red Deer RCMP warn public about online job scams

Red Deer man applied for a construction job and was asked a fee to process his application

Red Deer RCMP are warning the public to do their research before sending personal information when applying for online job postings, and never to send cash, after receiving a report of an online job scam.

RCMP received the report of this particular online job scam on Aug. 8th after a Red Deer man applied for a construction job he saw posted online. He was asked for his personal information and then asked for a $25 fee to process his application. This request roused suspicion, and follow-up research showed that the company name being used in the online ad had previously been a legitimate business but was no longer operating. Other online job scams previously reported in Red Deer have also involved the illegitimate use of legitimate company names, or have involved job seekers being asked to make suspicious money transfers or pass bad cheques.

Red Deer RCMP would like to remind job seekers that it is not common practice to pay money to apply for a job, and that it is important it is to do your research when dealing with strangers online. Never share personal information, including Social Insurance Numbers, until you have verified that you are dealing with a legitimate business or organization. Whenever it comes to your money or your personal information, ask a lot of questions and don’t be pressured into hasty decisions. If it feels wrong, trust your instincts.

Red Deer RCMP urge you to arm yourselves and the vulnerable people in your life against scammers by learning how to recognize and protect yourself from fraud: www.antifraudcentre.ca.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

