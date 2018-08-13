Innisfail Airport awarded COPA Convention for 2019

The Canadian Owners and Pilots Association have announced that the Innisfail airport will welcome hundreds of pilots from across Canada as they host the 2019 Canadian Owners and Pilots Association western Canada annual Convention and Tradeshow. COPA’s annual convention is a chance for general aviation (GA) pilots, aircraft owners, and enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the GA industry. Over 150 aircraft and hundreds of attendees are expected to arrive in Innisfail June 6-8, 2019 for the event.

“We are excited to be convening in Innisfail for our 2019 Western Canada Convention and Tradeshow,” said Bernard Gervais, president and CEO of COPA. “Our annual event is one of the highlights of the flying season for Canadian GA pilots and enthusiasts. We appreciate the time and effort that our hosts, the Innisfail Flying Club (COPA Flight 130) have put in to ensure this event is a resounding success.”

Over the course of the convention attendees will have the opportunity to attend various seminars on topics related to GA and safety, as well as visit the many vendors and exhibitors to get caught up on the latest products and services for the GA industry. Numerous social events are planned throughout the weekend, and the public will have the opportunity to attend portions of this event free of charge. More details will be available soon on COPA’s website as additional programming is added.

-Submitted by Red Deer Airport