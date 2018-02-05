file photo

Red Deer RCMP target distracted drivers

February is Distracted Driving Awareness month

February is Distracted Driving Awareness month, and Red Deer RCMP and Community Peace Officers will be zeroing in on distracted drivers all month long through targeted distracted driving campaigns and everyday patrols by general duty and Traffic members in marked and unmarked police vehicles. Campaigns and patrols will include areas around schools to target young drivers making dangerous choices.

“Distracted driving interferes with your ability to make split-second decisions and that causes injury, results in expensive repairs and can even cost a life,” said Sergeant Kevin Halwa of the Red Deer RCMP. “It only takes a second for a collision to occur, and any collision with a pedestrian or cyclist has the potential to be deadly.”

Distracted driving contributes to 20 to 30% of collisions in Alberta. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a driver is eight times more likely to get into a collision when texting, and four times more likely to be in a collision when talking on their phone, even if they’re using a hands free device. The penalty for distracted driving is $287 and three demerits.

“When you’re driving, there is nothing more important than the road and the people around you,” says Halwa. “Put away your devices. If you tell yourself you’re a good driver and can manage both, you’re lying to yourself. Set your phone to ‘do not disturb’ while you’re driving, shut it off, or mute the sound until you get to your destination.”

Red Deer RCMP will charge drivers for these behaviours while driving: personal grooming; using handheld electronic devices including cell phones; texting; writing or sketching; reading printed materials; entering information on GPS devices; and allowing a person, animal, or thing to impede their safe operation of the vehicle, which includes rowdy passengers, dogs on laps, and large items hanging from the rearview mirror.

If you wish to report a dangerous driver, call the RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575. RCMP need three pieces of information in order to follow up with traffic complaints:

1. License plate of the vehicle (partial plates can be useful when combined with 2 & 3)

2. Description of the vehicle and driver

3. A written statement from the witness and willingness to attend court if necessary

Previous story
Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP target distracted drivers

February is Distracted Driving Awareness month

UPDATE: Arrest made in Papa Baldy’s Pizza collision

Truck reverses across parking lot into Red Deer’s Papa Baldy’s Pizza shop

Red Deer boxer Cameron O’Connell prepares for big fight

His favourite part of boxing is the kids he mentors

Coleman McKee recognized for his skiing

Red Deer student hopes to coach skiing in the future

Cold weather doesn’t dampen spirits for Rogers Hometown Hockey

A range of family-oriented events and fun activities run through to Sunday afternoon

Red Deer actress profile: Vanessa Hodgins playing Belle

Red Deer Notre Dame High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Lululemon CEO exits after failing to meet conduct standards

Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Third prison term of 40 to 125 years for Nassar

Former sports doctor sentenced in court on Monday

Mulroney’s daughter runs for leader of Ontario’s PC party

Caroline Mulroney, lawyer and daughter of former PM, joins PC leadership race

Philadelphia Eagles beat New England Patriots to win Super Bowl

The Eagles won 41-33

Justin Timberlake won’t use Prince hologram at Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium

UPDATED: Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased

Sex and the City actress and sister, Kim Catrall announced on Twitter his unexpected passing

Most Read