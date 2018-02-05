Miss Rodeo Canada excited to be the first at Red Deer’s CFR

MISS RODEO - Miss Rodeo Canada Brittney Chomistek says she’s looking forward to being part of the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer this year. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Brittney Chomistek is excited to be the first Miss Rodeo Canada for the 2018 Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR).

“It’s so exciting, everything is new can be scary and exciting all at the same time, but it’s going to be wonderful. They did a great bid,” she said.

Chomistek will head to the city in November during the CFR to continue her Miss Rodeo Canada duties, while also includes being a part of the pageant.

“I kind of do both sides. I’m a part of the pageant because I’m there as a mentor to the girls running, but I also have duties to fulfill with the CFR that I go back and forth to.”

The Express caught up with the 20-year-old Medicine Hat native over the weekend at the With This Ring Bridal Gala at Westerner Park, as she was modelling in a fashion show.

She was just crowned in November, and has been getting used to her busy year.

“I travel all over Canada and the U.S. promoting rodeo, the western way of life, Canada and the great sport that we love.”

In order to be qualified for Miss Rodeo Canada, Chomistek had to represent a pro rodeo. Once winning the title, which she took home as the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede Queen in 2016, she took it to Miss Rodeo Canada.

Competing in many categories, it’s not just a pageant. Chomistek said they take part in horsemanship, public speaking, modelling, written exams and more.

“We have judges in different categories that judge us and then at the end of the week they crown a winner, and I was very honoured to be crowned Miss Rodeo Canada. It was even more special for me because my mom was a Miss Rodeo Canada in 1986. so we’re the first mother daughter to take this title.”

While staying in various places across the country, Chomistek stays with committee members, post hotels, families and wherever people can have her stay.

“I’ve gotten used to travelling a little bit. I went to Las Vegas for the NFR and then I went to Denver in January,” she said, adding that she heads to Florida soon.

Chomistek’s position as Miss Rodeo Canada lasts one year, but will be a bit shorter now that the CFR dates have changed, because of it being in Red Deer.

Back home, she takes part in ranch riding, but doesn’t compete in rodeo — which she said isn’t something you have to do to be a Miss Rodeo Canada or a queen.

“You just have to love and understand the sport of rodeo,” she said.

And she continues to love riding as a queen.

“That eight second lap around the arena is just so fulfilling and exhilarating and I love every minute of it.”