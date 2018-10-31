Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Latisha Dunlop-Perrault

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 16-year-old Latesha Dunlop-Perrault, who was reported missing out of Red Deer on Oct. 11th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.
Latesha Dunlop-Perrault is described as:
· Caucasian
· 5’8” tall
· 140 pounds
· Shoulder length dark brown hair
· Hazel eyes
· Butterfly tattoo on left forearm; other tattoos on legs and right shoulder blade
If you have been in contact with Latesha Dunlop-Perrault or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.
-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP