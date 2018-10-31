Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Latisha Dunlop-Perrault

She was reported missing out of Red Deer on Oct. 11th.

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 16-year-old Latesha Dunlop-Perrault, who was reported missing out of Red Deer on Oct. 11th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Latesha Dunlop-Perrault is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’8” tall

· 140 pounds

· Shoulder length dark brown hair

· Hazel eyes

· Butterfly tattoo on left forearm; other tattoos on legs and right shoulder blade

If you have been in contact with Latesha Dunlop-Perrault or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

