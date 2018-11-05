Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Lane Goodrunning

The 13-year-old was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 31st.

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 13-year-old Lane Goodrunning, who was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 31st. RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

Lane Goodrunning is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’1” tall

· 120 pounds

· Shoulder length dark brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a black Crooks and Castles shirt under a black camouflage print sweater, black pants and a black ball cap

If you have been in contact with Lane Goodrunning or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP