Red Deer RCMP continue their work to locate 15-year-old, who was reported missing Sept. 24th

Red Deer RCMP continue their work to locate 15 year old Dalton Anderson, who was reported missing out of Red Deer on September 24. RCMP wish to verify his well-being and are renewing their request for public assistance.

Dalton Anderson is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’5” tall

· 130 pounds

· Short dark brown hair

· Brown eyes, wears glasses

If you have been in contact with Dalton Anderson or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.