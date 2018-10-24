Black Press file photo

Great Indoors Market at Bower launches experience-based shopping in Red Deer

The Market will be housed in former Sears space starting Oct. 25th

The Great Indoors Market at Bower (TGIM) opens Oct. 25th with 100% of merchants operational by Nov. 5th. With an impressive 12,000 square feet of area for twelve to fifteen retailers, The Great Indoors Market will house specialty leases, temporary seasonal vendors, pop-up shops and a community-connecting event space, complete with a rentable stage, selfie wall, and welcoming sitting areas in the former Sears space.

An official public launch will follow on Nov. 10th, and everyone is invited. Open all mall hours, this distinctive area moves favorite seasonal kiosk merchants such as Hickory Farms, Happy Hippo, alongside merchants like Calyx Floral Design, Kaylee Baylees and True Bliss Cheesecake.

“This has been an exciting change with a decidedly innovative approach. We’re elevating the shopping experience and creating a more seamless pedestrian flow through Bower Place Mall. This market has the potential to incubate more boutique-like entrepreneurs and produce sustainable longevity in our retail landscape. For example, Pink Society was a pop-up store last Christmas that has successfully scaled into a longer tenant. They are a great compliment to our everyday national retailers. The Great Indoors Market fosters community and a positive retail experience unavailable to you while you pay for online shipping and wait weeks for parcels at home. This is a strategic attempt at rising the tide of several local merchants and eager experience-based shoppers at once to create a win- win for everyone,” said Sonya Hunt, general manager of Bower Place.

Connections with valued non-profits, performing and visual artists will grow as workshops, expos, and multi-stakeholders activities fill up the already noteworthy calendar in The Great Indoors Market (TGIM). The highly stylized environment will be open and ready to serve the central region in advance of Santa’s Arrival and Red and White Night.

-Submitted by QuadReal Property Group

