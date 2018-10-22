Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Angela Johnston

Johnston was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 16th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 30-year-old Angela Johnston, who was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 16th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Angela Johnston is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’7” tall

· 150 pounds

· Long brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Wearing a black jacket and black pants and carrying a large brown purse

If you have been in contact with Angela Johnston or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP