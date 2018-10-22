Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Angela Johnston

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 30-year-old Angela Johnston, who was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 16th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.
Angela Johnston is described as:
· Caucasian
· 5’7” tall
· 150 pounds
· Long brown hair
· Brown eyes
· Wearing a black jacket and black pants and carrying a large brown purse
If you have been in contact with Angela Johnston or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.
-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP