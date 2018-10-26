Red Deer RCMP investigate break and enters involving a firearm

The suspect allegedly pointed a sawed off shotgun at an individual then fled on foot

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for two business break and enters yesterday morning in a north Red Deer industrial area; the suspect is believed to have then stolen a car and fled the area.

At 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 25th, RCMP responded to a report of a commercial break and enter in the area of 49th Ave. and 78th St. after a staff person arrived at a hydraulics business and interrupted a break and enter in progress. The suspect allegedly pointed a sawed off shotgun at the staff member then fled on foot. The suspect was wearing a black and orange motorcycle helmet. RCMP contained the area and searched for the suspect with assistance from Police Dog Services, and re-opened the area a short time later after determining it was safe for the public.

RCMP have linked the suspect to another break-in to an oilfield supply company business in the same area that morning, and believe the suspect was responsible for the theft of a black 2007 Acura from a nearby business. The car has not yet been recovered.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a scruffy beard.

If you have information about these incidents, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

