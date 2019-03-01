Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects in electronics store break-ins

On Feb. 24th, at approximately 5:30 a.m., RCMP responded to an alarm at Mobi Jack’s on Timberlands Dr.. On arrival, they found the front window of the business had been broken, but the suspects had fled the scene. Surveillance images show three males taking various items, including phones, headphones and wireless speakers.

The following morning, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 25th, police again responded to the location. No suspects were found, but two males were seen on surveillance removing the plywood used to repair the broken window and entering the business.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Red Deer RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP