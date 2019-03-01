Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspects in electronics store break-ins

RCMP responded to an alarm at Mobi Jack’s on Timberlands Dr.

On Feb. 24th, at approximately 5:30 a.m., RCMP responded to an alarm at Mobi Jack’s on Timberlands Dr.. On arrival, they found the front window of the business had been broken, but the suspects had fled the scene. Surveillance images show three males taking various items, including phones, headphones and wireless speakers.

The following morning, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 25th, police again responded to the location. No suspects were found, but two males were seen on surveillance removing the plywood used to repair the broken window and entering the business.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Red Deer RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Alberta ban on school seclusion rooms comes with possible exemptions
Next story
Murder charge laid in Red Deer County suspicious death

Just Posted

Murder charge laid in Red Deer County suspicious death

Victim has been identified as Matthew Berresford

Red Deer Ministerial Association publishes Easter devotional book

Title features 40 devotional readings for the Easter season

Secret Marathon 3K run/walk to take place in Red Deer

Last year over $8,000 was raised for ‘Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan’

Alberta to ease oil production cut again, cites lower storage levels

The first increase was when Notley announced the province would allow increased production by 75,000 barrels

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Stephanie Badger

She was last heard from on Feb. 14th

Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta ban on school seclusion rooms comes with possible exemptions

Rooms used as teachers try to include developmentally disabled students

Edmonton cop cleared after police dog bites off woman’s ear

The woman was a passenger in a stolen vehicle police were chasing in 2017

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

CMHC sets target to make housing affordable for every Canadian by 2030

An estimated 1.6 million households are considered in ‘core housing need’

Riverdale’s Luke Perry hospitalized after reported stroke

Perry, who also stared in ‘90210’ is currently under observation, according to his publicist

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Most Read