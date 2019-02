Police have taken an adult female into custody

On Feb. 27, 2019, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Blackfalds RCMP responded to a disturbance in Red Deer County.

Police arrived on scene and discovered an adult male deceased. Police have taken an adult female into custody.

There is no further threat to the public.

The matter remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP