Red Deer RCMP remind pet owners of responsibility after incident at dog park

A woman was treated at the hospital for a non-serious bite on her hand

Red Deer RCMP are reminding dog owners of their responsibility to keep their pets under control even in off leash areas after a woman was bitten at a dog park last week.

RCMP received a report on Aug. 5th that a woman had been bitten by a yellow lab/ retriever breed after intervening when the lab attempted to attack her dog while both animals were off leash at the Oxbows dog park shortly before 7 p.m. that evening. The male owner of the lab departed the park without giving his name or contact information to the victim. The woman was treated at hospital for a non-serious bite on her hand.

Owners of dogs that bite other animals or people may be charged under The City of Red Deer Bylaw No. 3429/2009, a bylaw to regulate and control dogs within The City of Red Deer, which states:

13. (1) The Owner of a Dog is guilty of an offence if the Dog:

(a) bites, attacks or causes Minor Injury to another domestic animal; or

(b) bites, attacks or causes Minor Injury to a person.

Red Deer RCMP wish to remind dog owners of the following City of Red Deer dog park requirements:

Dogs must:

· have up-to-date license and vaccinations

· not chase wildlife

· interact well with other dogs and dog owners

· come immediately when called

Dog owners must:

· keep dog on a leash until inside the fenced area

· have a leash in possession at all times

· keep dog within sight and under verbal control at all times

· clean up after dog and fill any holes the dog may dig

· remove dog from the park at the first sign of aggression

The City of Red Deer and Red Deer RCMP encourage citizens to report aggressive dog behavior to Alberta Animal Services at 403-347-2388 or 1-866-340-2388 or info@albertaanimalservices.ca. This agency is contracted to provide enforcement services associated with the City’s Cat Bylaw 3174/96 and Dog Bylaw 3429/2009.

For more information on pet ownership in Red Deer, please visit http://www.reddeer.ca/city-services/animals-and-wildlife/responsible-pet-ownership/.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

