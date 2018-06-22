Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include attempted frauds and drug charges

Recent arrests of note by Red Deer RCMP include suspects arrested in industrial areas during the commission of crimes, attempted frauds in progress using stolen identification and cheques and a number of drug charges.

At 1:30 a.m. on June 21st, RCMP responded to a break and enter at a business in Edgar Industrial Park and, with the help of Police Dog Services, located and arrested a suspect who was hiding from police.

Jeremiah Newton, 40, faces the charge of breaking and entering.

Members of the Red Deer RCMP drug section doing proactive work in downtown Red Deer the night of June 20th arrested a woman who was in possession of fentanyl and items consistent with drug trafficking.

Reanne Broderson, 23, was wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time of her arrest. She now faces the additional charges of possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

At 7:15 p.m. on June 19th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious male in the Edgar Industrial Park area. Police located the suspect, who initially gave police a false name. RCMP quickly determined the suspect’s identity and that he was wanted on ten outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for break and enter, possession of stolen property, several weapons charges and a drug possession charge.

Patrick Alexander Coade, 42, faces a charge of obstructing a peace officer in addition to his warrants.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on June 15th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in an industrial area, and located a man driving a stolen truck. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in possession of numerous pieces of stolen identification, a stolen cheque made out in the suspect’s name, and heroin.

Robert Jade Powell, 35, face the charges of seven counts of failing to comply with probation, seven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, forgery and possession of Schedule I substance (heroin).

Shortly before 6 p.m. on June 14th, RCMP attended a north Red Deer bank in response to a report of a suspect attempting to cash a fraudulent cheque. During the arrest, RCMP determined the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Calgary.

In addition to his warrants, 38 -year-old Deng Bol faces the charges of use/traffic/possessing a forged document and fraud under $5,000.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on June 14th, RCMP on patrol in an area criminals are known to frequent located a woman who was wanted on seven outstanding warrants for theft, failing to comply with conditions and failing to appear. During the arrest, RCMP seized what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Nicole Celine Mauro, 33, faces a charge of Possession of Schedule I substance in addition to her warrants.

At 5:30 p.m. on June 12th, RCMP were called to a pawn shop in response to a report of a suspicious man and woman. RCMP attended and located the male and female suspects in possession of stolen identification from several different victims, a stolen credit card and several small electronic items, and driving a stolen truck. The credit card and some of the identification had been reported stolen out of Ponoka along with the truck after the truck owner left their house and vehicle keys and wallet in the truck overnight.

Samantha Leone Lewis, 32, faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, failing to comply with conditions and identity fraud.

Tyson Richard Ethier, 24, faces the charges of possession of property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on June 11th, RCMP responded to a report of a man wearing a face covering and carrying a weapon on a residential street in the South Hill neighbourhood. RCMP attended immediately and located a suspect in possession of a sawed off rifle, a machete and break-in tools.

Vincent Luigino Vanin, 27, faces the charges of three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, possession of a firearm while knowing possession was unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been removed, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit indictable offence and possession of break-in tools.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on June 10th, RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in a casino, after a female victim alleged that a man watched her play at a slot machine then demanded her cash and her purse and told her he had a gun. RCMP attended immediately and located the suspect in a nearby business in possession of the victim’s credit card. Police retrieved the victim’s purse from a recycling bin outside the business. No firearm was seen or located during the investigation.

Kevin Joseph Brezuk, 28, faces the charges of robbery and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

The evening of June 9th, members of the Red Deer RCMP crime reduction team were on patrol in downtown Red Deer and located a suspect who was breaching his parole. During the arrest, RCMP determined that the suspect was in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and a sawed off shotgun.

Michael Joseph Stinert, 37, faces the charges of possession of a firearm contrary to order, possession of unauthorized firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl) and two counts of possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine, cocaine).

On June 8th, Red Deer RCMP located and arrested a 16-year-old boy who police had identified as a suspect in an early morning liquor store break-in in the Timberlands neighbourhood on May 16th. The youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear in court in Red Deer on July 5th to face the charges of breaking and entering, four counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to comply with undertaking.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP