Stettler golf course holds Neil Thorogood Memorial Golf Tournament

By Kevin Sabo For the Independent

Golf enthusiasts came together on June 16 at the Stettler Golf and Country Club to partake in the third annual Kinsmen Neil Thorogood Memorial Golf Tournament.

While the numbers were down this year due to scheduling conflicts at other clubs, 27 golfers participated in the tournament. The tournament began at 10 a.m. and consisted of a shotgun start, meaning that all golfers started in teams at different holes at the same time and then proceeded to round the nine-hole golf course twice.

Thorogood was a lifetime member of the Kinsmen, joining in 1985, and an active member until his death in 2015. Carson Ellis event co-chair and five-year member of the Kinsmen said that Neil was a “Very energetic person,” and that the tournament was organized to honour Neil and as an appreciation to the community for their support of the Kinsmen.

While the event wasn’t organized as a fundraiser, some funds were raised through the 50/50 draw and a bonus game on the course, where golfers had to chip a golf ball into one of three holes on an angled board. All the funds raised will go to the charity of Leona Thorogood’s choice.

A Red Deer team won first place team trophy. Elaine Martin won the “Blue Balls” plaque (for the person who scored the most on the bonus game). Heather Zyerveld won the ladies longest drive trophy. Scott Bourke won the men’s longest drive. Judy Darroch won the ladies longest putt. Cody Welty won the longest men’s putt. Leo Zyerveld won the closest to the pin. John Morrison won the closest to the pin in three.