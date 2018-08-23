Red Deer RCMP look for the owner of Governor General’s Medal

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the owner of a Governor General’s Academic Medal, which police recovered as stolen property during an arrest in June. While the medal does not have specific monetary value, the bestowing of a Governor General’s award is a significant Canadian honour, and RCMP believe this medal is likely to have sentimental value to its owner.

Governor General’s Academic Medals are awarded to students in Canada for outstanding scholastic achievements. RCMP believe this medal was awarded to a secondary school or diploma level student.

If you believe you are the owner of this medal, please contact Red Deer RCMP Exhibits staff at 403-406-2574 from Monday to Thursday between 8 am and 6 pm and Friday between 8 am and 3:30 pm. You will be asked to provide proof of ownership.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP