Red Deer RCMP investigate two break-ins at hair salons

An estimated $1,000 worth of professional hair products and colours were stolen

Red Deer RCMP are investigating two break-ins to hair salons that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 22nd and 23rd; at this point in the investigation RCMP believe that the two break-ins may be related, as both involved glass breaks, the use of a truck, and the theft of significant amounts of hair products. In one break-in, a firearm was discharged to break the glass and gain access.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 22nd, RCMP responded to a report of possible shots fired in the Kentwood neighbourhood, in conjunction with an alarm indicating a window had been broken at a hair salon on Kent Street. RCMP recovered a shell casing from the scene and determined that the window had been shot, presumably to gain access to the salon. An estimated $1,000 worth of professional hair products and colours were stolen from the salon.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Aug. 23rd, RCMP responded to a break-in at a beauty supply business on 45th St. and 55th Ave. In this incident, a truck backed through the glass window to gain access to the salon, causing significant damage. Thieves stole a large number of hair extensions and unknown quantities of professional hair products.

“RCMP remind citizens that if you purchase brand-name items at cut-rate prices under suspicious circumstances, you’re likely purchasing stolen property and contributing to the cycle of criminality and violence in your community,” said Constable Derek Turner of the Red Deer RCMP. “Further to that, it’s a criminal act to purchase property you believe to be stolen. RCMP are actively investigating these break-ins and ask citizens to report any suspicious activity they see involving property they believe to be stolen.”

If you have information about these crimes, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

