Red Deer RCMP look for James Holley on warrants

Red Deer RCMP are searching for 43 year old James Holley, who is wanted on warrants for failing to comply with court-imposed conditions. Holley is arrestable for flight from police resulting from a search warrant executed on April 16th. Holley is believed to be in possession of firearms. Red Deer RCMP have been working diligently to locate Holley and are asking for public assistance to locate him; RCMP believe he is in the Red Deer area.

James Holley is described as:

· Aboriginal

· 6’4” tall

· 240 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

Citizens are advised not to approach Holley if he is seen; instead, please contact Red Deer RCMP immediately at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP