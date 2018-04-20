photo submitted

Red Deer College receives Community Inclusion Award from Inclusion Alberta

Award recognizes inclusions of students with developmental disabilities to pursue higher education

On April 13th, Red Deer College received Inclusion Alberta’s Community Inclusion Award. The award recognizes RDC’s commitment to including students with developmental disabilities to pursue higher education through the supports of Inclusive Post- Secondary Education.

“It’s such an honour for all of us at Red Deer College to receive this award,” said Sharon Hamilton, associate dean with RDC’s School of Health Sciences. For more than 10 years, RDC has partnered with Inclusion Alberta to support students with developmental disabilities to achieve their dreams and pursue careers they are passionate about.

“The impact this program has on these students can literally change their lives, giving them purpose and the confidence to find employment and make a difference,” said Hamilton. “The Inclusion Alberta program has given them motivation and has helped launch them into a new future. It’s truly inspiring to hear what these students have accomplished.”

Hamilton and RDC representatives, Dr. Peter Fielding, associate dean in the School of Creative Arts, and Trevor Keeper, Kinesiology & Sport Studies Instructor and Kings Hockey Head Coach, received the award at Inclusion Alberta’s annual conference and reception. They were joined by one student who, through her time at RDC, has obtained her first job, participated in leadership activities and made friendships with her classmates.

Each year, four students with developmental disabilities are supported at RDC through the Inclusive Post-Secondary initiative. The students are enrolled in a range of different programs, and they are actively involved in RDC’s student life activities on and off campus. In addition, the students work for employers across central Alberta, including Red Deer College. Students are encouraged to take ownership of their experiences, helping to create a solid foundation and a clear focus for their futures once they complete their College careers.

The initiative also raises awareness about inclusion on RDC’s campuses, and it increases the College’s capacity to naturally support and include students with developmental disabilities. This benefits all students, as well as the entire College community.

“This initiative provides a wonderful opportunity for faculty and staff from across RDC to collaborate and learn more about including and supporting students with developmental disabilities,” said Fielding. “We take pride in creating a diverse and inclusive campus at Red Deer College, and this initiative is another great example of how we’re achieving this.”

-Submitted by Red Deer College

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP look for James Holley on warrants

Just Posted

WATCH: Second annual Our Best To You Craft Sale on now

Red Deerians can expect over 150 artisans, makers and designers

Red Deer RCMP look for James Holley on warrants

Holley is believed to be in possession of firearms

‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game raises funds for Humboldt Broncos

Red Deer Emergency Services and RCMP will play hockey for a good cause

Buccaneers looking to loot a national championship

Footballers look to ride high octane offense to the finals

Tom Pyper’s life on the South Saskatchewan Pipeline

Red Deer man looks back on his time working on the Cantuar pump station

WATCH: Central Albertan receives award for aiding RCMP officer in arrest

Lonnie Amundson, rugby player, tackled a fleeing suspect to help ailing officer

Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Swedish-born artist Tim Bergling, was found in Muscat, Oman

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Austin Matthews jersey sales top Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Victims grant may miss needy parents due to eligibility rules: report

Only 29 of 50 applicants between 2013 and 2017 received the grant across Canada, a federal report says

Three suspects charged with 38 crimes after Wetaskiwin carjacking

RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Project starts strong in Wetaskiwin

4-20: Pot activists continue their fight beyond legalization

Cannabis activists say there is still a lot to fight for beyond legalization

Comey memos: Trump talks of jailed journalists and ‘hookers’

A 15 page document written by former FBI Director James Comey about dealings with Trump is released to press

UPDATED: Prince Charles to be next Commonwealth leader

Prince Charles to succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II as head of the 53-nation alliance

Most Read