Red Deer RCMP investigate targeted home invasion

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a targeted home invasion that occurred in the Anders neighbourhood the night of Aug. 24th after three males, including two believed to be youth, forced their way into the residence of another male youth and robbed and assaulted him.

The home invasion was reported to police several hours after the suspects had departed and is estimated to have occurred around 5 p.m. on Aug. 24th; the victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital and released. RCMP have determined that the suspects and victim are known to each other and are working to verify the identities of all suspects. Arrests and charges are pending.

Because the file involves youth, Red Deer RCMP will be limited in what further information can be made public as the investigation progresses, under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

If you have information about this crime, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP