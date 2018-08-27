Red Deer RCMP investigate targeted home invasion

Incident occurred in the Anders neighbourhood the night of Aug. 24th

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a targeted home invasion that occurred in the Anders neighbourhood the night of Aug. 24th after three males, including two believed to be youth, forced their way into the residence of another male youth and robbed and assaulted him.

The home invasion was reported to police several hours after the suspects had departed and is estimated to have occurred around 5 p.m. on Aug. 24th; the victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at hospital and released. RCMP have determined that the suspects and victim are known to each other and are working to verify the identities of all suspects. Arrests and charges are pending.

Because the file involves youth, Red Deer RCMP will be limited in what further information can be made public as the investigation progresses, under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

If you have information about this crime, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

Just Posted

Suspect robs Leduc liquor store with cattle prod, gun

Leduc RCMP investigate armed robbery Aug. 26

Red Deer’s Canadian Finals Rodeo announcer unveiled

Central Albertan Brett Gardiner will have the mic for CFR 45

WATCH: Fort Normandeau celebrates local history

Annual event, featuring lots of family-fun activities, runs Aug. 25th and 26th

WATCH: Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock supports Central Alberta

Curtis Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock brought in some of the biggest names in rodeo

Red Deer, Lake Louise RCMP and Calgary police lay charges in multi-agency arrests

Investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

U.S., Mexico reach trade ‘understanding,’ door opens for Canada

Justin Trudeau has insisted his government will only sign a deal that’s good for Canada

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame

Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament

WATCH: Harvest like it’s 1887

Stettler P & H Elevator puts history in action

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

The federal government insists it hasn’t been frozen out of the talks

Most Read