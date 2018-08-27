Red Deer RCMP conduct search warrant after targeted shooting

Red Deer RCMP have conducted a search warrant on a Michener Hill residence after a targeted shooting at a downtown apartment the morning of Aug. 26th in which a man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries; RCMP have identified both suspects in the shooting and continue to work the investigation.

RCMP responded to the report of a shooting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 26th at an apartment in the 5000 block of 47th Ave. and located a male who had suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury after being shot with a small calibre firearm. Police have identified the two male suspects and verified that the shooting was targeted and that the victim and suspects are known to each other.

One of the male suspects was also injured during the incident, sustaining a non-life-threatening knife wound.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 27th, Red Deer RCMP conducted a search warrant on an involved residence in the Michener Hill neighbourhood with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit; police have also seized three vehicles believed to be involved in this incident.

RCMP continue to investigate, and arrests and charges are pending.

RCMP will issue an update as more information becomes available.

If you have information about this shooting, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP