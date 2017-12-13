UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP investigate non-suspicious death downtown

Red Deer RCMP and City of Red Deer emergency services staff are no longer on scene at the downtown Sorensen Station transit terminal, and traffic on 48th St. and around Sorensen Station is no longer impacted.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 13th, RCMP officers on patrol in the downtown located a deceased man who had fallen from the roof of Sorensen Station. The RCMP investigation has confirmed that the death of the 45-year-old man was not suspicious. The deceased was not a Red Deer resident.

RCMP, Emergency Services and Red Deer Transit thank the public for their cooperation during the investigation. RCMP offer their condolences to the family of the deceased and, out of respect for their privacy, will not be offering further information on this incident.

– Connolly