Blackfalds RCMP investigate break and enter at Fas Gas

RCMP search for suspect who cut through an outside wall to gain access

On Dec. 13th in the early morning hours, Blackfalds RCMP were called to the Fas Gas Convenience store located at the corner of Panorama Drive and Parkwood Rd. in Blackfalds where a break-in had occurred. Suspect gained entry by cutting through an outside wall into the building. An undisclosed amount of cash was removed from the safe and bank machines located inside, as well the individual made off with cigarettes and other merchandise. The subject was wearing a black jacket, ball cap, dark pants, gloves and a face mask. The cash may have been sprayed with a green dye when subject removed cash.

Video footage indicates the break in occurred just prior to 3:00 a.m.

The Blackfalds RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance. If you have seen or heard anything with relation to this incident please contact the RCMP Blackfalds at 403-885-3300.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or on the internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Connolly

Previous story
UPDATE: Red Deer RCMP investigate non-suspicious death downtown
Next story
Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Just Posted

Olympic sportscaster Brian Williams says IOC too lenient on Russians

Williams was in Red Deer for a speech for Farm Credit Canada

A 37-year-old Red Deer man arrested for impaired driving

Man sustained serious injuries in two-vehicle collision

Red Deer RCMP investigate Fairview home invasion

RCMP believe it was a targeted home invasion, targeting wrong residence

Red Deer Big Brothers and Big Sisters receives $9,000 to help children

Funds go to matching an adult with a child, providing them with training and support

Tyler Steenbergen looking to centre a line for Team Canada

Sylvan Lake’s Steenbergen invited to try out for Canada’s National Junior Team

Troubled Monk releases new spirit

Troubled Spirit vodka was introduced in early December

FCC votes along party lines to end ‘net neutrality’

Move rolls back restrictions that keep big providers from blocking services they don’t like

Truck driver volunteers to take dog lost in B.C. back home to Alberta

Frankie, a pit bull service dog, was found wandering in the Lower Mainland

Disney buying part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family’s 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Woman charged after altercation injured baby in Toronto

Charges have been laid after a four-month-old baby girl was critically injured in Toronto

Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil announces retirement

Veteran Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil spent 15 seasons with the NHL team

Trudeau’s office confirms staffer being probed over allegations

PMO confirms staffer being probed over allegations of reported “inappropriate behaviour.”

Police kill gunman north of Toronto

Police shot and killed a gunman during a hostage situation at a bank north of Toronto

Most Read