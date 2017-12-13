Blackfalds RCMP investigate break and enter at Fas Gas

RCMP search for suspect who cut through an outside wall to gain access

On Dec. 13th in the early morning hours, Blackfalds RCMP were called to the Fas Gas Convenience store located at the corner of Panorama Drive and Parkwood Rd. in Blackfalds where a break-in had occurred. Suspect gained entry by cutting through an outside wall into the building. An undisclosed amount of cash was removed from the safe and bank machines located inside, as well the individual made off with cigarettes and other merchandise. The subject was wearing a black jacket, ball cap, dark pants, gloves and a face mask. The cash may have been sprayed with a green dye when subject removed cash.

Video footage indicates the break in occurred just prior to 3:00 a.m.

The Blackfalds RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance. If you have seen or heard anything with relation to this incident please contact the RCMP Blackfalds at 403-885-3300.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or on the internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Connolly