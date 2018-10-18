Red Deer RCMP at Coronation Park for sudden death investigation

Red Deer RCMP are on scene at Coronation Park for a sudden death investigation, after a citizen reported seeing a deceased male on an embankment by the north bridge in the park at 8:25 a.m. today.

At this early point in the investigation, RCMP are not able to determine cause of death or whether it is suspicious or not. Police have contained the area and members of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section are on scene conducting their investigation. RCMP will issue an update when more information is available, and ask the public to avoid the area to give police officers room to do their work.

If you have information about this file, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP