Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID suspect in indecent acts

The suspect exposed himself to a woman and made sexual comments to her

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify a man believed to be responsible for two indecent acts in the city over the span of several days. The suspect exposed himself to a woman and made sexual comments to her at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 12th at the intersection of 39th St. and 40th Ave. as the woman waited for a bus. When the woman yelled at him and took out her cell phone to call police, he left; the suspect was last seen walking behind the gas station on 39th St.

RCMP conducted patrols searching for the suspect but did not locate him. RCMP continue to investigate and to check business surveillance cameras in the area. Police are asking residents in the area who have security cameras to check their footage between 8:00 and 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 12th, to see if they captured images of the suspect. The woman worked with a police composite sketch artist to develop the attached drawing of the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

· Asian or middle eastern male

· Approximately 40 – 45 years old

· Average height

· Short dark hair, facial stubble

· Brown eyes

· Wearing a light grey hoodie, dark grey pants and a dark grey toque

· Speaking with no noticeable accent

RCMP received a second report of an indecent act on Oct. 15th, two days after a woman running through Rotary Park the morning of Oct. 13th encountered a man of similar general description. In this incident, the man was pushing and riding a mountain bike through the trail system and circled back to encounter the woman a second time. At that point, he touched her inappropriately. When the woman yelled at him, he biked away.

At this point, RCMP believe the incidents likely involved the same suspect, and are asking for public assistance to identify him. Neither woman was injured during these incidents, and RCMP commend both women for immediately yelling and creating scenes that would potentially attract the attention of bystanders.

If you have information about these crimes, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

