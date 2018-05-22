Red Deer RCMP arrest wanted man in drug investigation

Five people face a total of 52 Criminal Code charges related to drug trafficking and weapons after Red Deer RCMP concluded a months-long investigation with the high-risk arrest of a wanted man at a Westpark residence on May 7th.

The Red Deer RCMP drug section began the trafficking investigation in January. On April 16th, Red Deer RCMP and the Calgary Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed search warrants on three residences at Neville Cl., Page Ave. and the 3800 block of 45th St. During the search, RCMP seized 17 firearms and large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, GHB, multiple items consistent with drug trafficking, electronics, a counterfeit Canadian $100 bill and approximately $600 cash. Schools in the area were briefly placed in hold and secure as a safety precaution while RCMP secured the residence.

More ERT members located the target of the investigation at a gas station in Penhold but the suspect struck a police vehicle and fled. Police did not pursue at that time for public safety reasons, but Red Deer RCMP located the suspect on May 7th at a Westpark residence. Calgary ERT again assisted Red Deer members with this high-risk arrest, and nearby schools were briefly placed into hold and secure as a safety precaution. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

James Leslie Holley, 43, faces the charges of four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of careless use of a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, five counts of weapons possession contrary to order, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Danielle Ami Cassan, 39, faces the charges of two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of Schedule I substance, eight counts of careless use of a firearm, eight counts of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Jennifer Lynn Steele, 36, faces the charges of two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and two counts of careless use of a firearm.

Angel Robin Chipaway, 33, faces the charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and two counts of careless use of a firearm.

Kandice May Baldwin, 30, faces the charge of two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.