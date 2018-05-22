Red Deer RCMP arrest wanted man in drug investigation

Five people face 52 Criminal Code charges related to drug trafficking and weapons

Five people face a total of 52 Criminal Code charges related to drug trafficking and weapons after Red Deer RCMP concluded a months-long investigation with the high-risk arrest of a wanted man at a Westpark residence on May 7th.

The Red Deer RCMP drug section began the trafficking investigation in January. On April 16th, Red Deer RCMP and the Calgary Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed search warrants on three residences at Neville Cl., Page Ave. and the 3800 block of 45th St. During the search, RCMP seized 17 firearms and large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, GHB, multiple items consistent with drug trafficking, electronics, a counterfeit Canadian $100 bill and approximately $600 cash. Schools in the area were briefly placed in hold and secure as a safety precaution while RCMP secured the residence.

More ERT members located the target of the investigation at a gas station in Penhold but the suspect struck a police vehicle and fled. Police did not pursue at that time for public safety reasons, but Red Deer RCMP located the suspect on May 7th at a Westpark residence. Calgary ERT again assisted Red Deer members with this high-risk arrest, and nearby schools were briefly placed into hold and secure as a safety precaution. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

James Leslie Holley, 43, faces the charges of four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of careless use of a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, five counts of weapons possession contrary to order, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Danielle Ami Cassan, 39, faces the charges of two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of Schedule I substance, eight counts of careless use of a firearm, eight counts of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Jennifer Lynn Steele, 36, faces the charges of two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and two counts of careless use of a firearm.

Angel Robin Chipaway, 33, faces the charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and two counts of careless use of a firearm.

Kandice May Baldwin, 30, faces the charge of two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Previous story
Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations
Next story
Producers are already charging customers for recycle services

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest wanted man in drug investigation

Five people face 52 Criminal Code charges related to drug trafficking and weapons

Vehicle crashes into downtown dollar store

Details of cause unknown at this time

Ellis Bird Farm kicks off 2018 season

Several events help Central Albertans experience biodiversity

Blackfalds RCMP seek public assistance after suspicious female enters gas station

Unknown female with leg injuries claims being pulled from vehicle and left in parking lot.

Ronnie Dixie gets another chance at life from a liver transplant

Red Deerians invited to annual Stroll for Liver charity walk June 3rd

WATCH: Hundreds come out to Red Deer Farmer’s Market

Market runs until October

Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations

G7 finance and international development ministers convene in British Columbia next week

Congressional leaders to review information on Russia probe

Trump said he will “demand” that the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign

Canadians stranded in Cuba after plane crash returning home

Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home

As summit looms, North Korean media return to angry tone

North Korean media are stepping up their rhetorical attacks on South Korea and joint military exercises with the United States

Maple Leafs lose another executive after parting ways with assistant GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs say club and assistant general manager Mark Hunter have mutually agreed to part ways.

Rachel Notley to skip premiers conference to focus on pipeline deal

Kinder Morgan has ceased all non-essential spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline project until it receives assurances

Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her

Ariana Kukors Smith alleges her former coach Sean Hutchison began grooming her for sexual abuse at the age of 13

Couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway

The couple, from Saskatchewan, were en route to Nelson when a tree fell in their path

Most Read