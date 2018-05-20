Producers of packaging are responsible for a product till to end of its life and have built-in costs for this service. However, Alberta is the only Canadian province that doesn’t legislate what’s called Extended Producer Responsibility for packaging. Black Press photo

Producers are already charging customers for recycle services

Fixed recycle fees are built-in to packaging rates by producers across the country.

Albertans are paying twice for their recycling services.

Information provided by the Recycle Council of Alberta (RCA) during the Town of Ponoka’s waste management open house recently points to a recycle fee that all manufacturers of packaging in Canada pay.

This news was provided to Ponoka News after questions of the town’s contractor, Green For Life (GFL) announced it is unable to collect plastics with the recycle symbol #3 to #7.

Lindsay Seidel-Wassenaar, representing RCA, said one issue is that there isn’t a strong market for certain types of plastics, plus the #3 to #7 streams contaminate the #1 and #2 streams.

“Your one and twos are the ones that get you the most money if you’re marketing them,” explained Seidel-Wassenaar.

“Nobody wants mixed plastic.”

One of the challenges in Alberta is that sorting facilities are not advanced enough to deal with the different types of plastics. Those plastics that are #3 to #7 are now being sent to the landfill.

Looking at Alberta’s recycling program, the province is behind the rest of the country, explained Seidel-Wassenaar. “That’s mainly because we don’t have a legislation called Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).”

What this does is put the onus of ensuring recycling is managed by the producers of packaging. “The producer is responsible for the end of life of the product.”

In British Columbia for example, Seidel-Wassenaar said residents don’t pay for a recycling program in their communities.

“(They) pay for that when (they) buy the product,” said Seidel-Wassenaar, adding that the cost is a fraction of a penny.

Poll: Tell us what you think. Should manufacturers be responsible for the end of life of their products?

National pricing rates

It appears there is a national pricing mandate for packaging in Canada, which means Albertans have already paid to recycle the products they buy.

“And yet we (Albertans) do not have EPR,” said Seidel-Wassenaar.

Shedding some light on this topic was Christina Seidel, executive director for the RCA.

“Essentially in Alberta we are paying for service we are not getting,” said Seidel.

In 2009, the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME), a report dubbed A Canada-Wide Strategy for Sustainable Packaging deals with this very issue.

“The purpose of the Canada-wide Strategy for Sustainable Packaging is to build on the Canada-wide Action Plan for EPR to help create a more consistent Canada-wide approach to EPR for packaging and to support a shift by all packaging actors towards greater packaging sustainability,” states the executive summary.

While the RCA hasn’t been able to confirm the actual cost of the programs from manufacturers, she pointed out that the pricing is the same across the country. Again, using British Columbia as the example, unless there’s a higher-end program for recycling, it is subsidized by manufacturers.

The City of Vancouver has completely done away with a municipal recycling program.

Albert Shamess, director of waste management and resource recovery for the city, confirmed in an email that British Columbia requires producers to be responsible for organizing and paying for recycling operations.

Ensuring that services are provided is Recycle BC.

“Their approach was to either hire a contractor to do the collection or pay a municipality to do it if the municipality wanted to continue providing the service,” explained Shamess in an email.

“We didn’t make manufacturers handle it, rather we chose to let Recycle BC deliver the service and pay for it rather than the city,” he said, adding that the transition went rather smoothly.

Alberta municipalities on the hook

Communities in Alberta are left having to pay for a service that residents appear to already pay.

The only province that doesn’t have EPR legislation for this type of service is Alberta.

“Municipalities are essentially left on the hook to provide those programs, and they pay for them,” stated Seidel.

Previous story
Ronnie Dixie gets another chance at life from a liver transplant

Just Posted

Ronnie Dixie gets another chance at life from a liver transplant

Red Deerians invited to annual Stroll for Liver charity walk June 3rd

Trial for man accused of 2006 Eckville murder “unreasonably delayed”

Lacombe’s Shayne Gulka is awaiting trial for the 2006 murder of Bradley Webber

Individuals face 84 criminal charges related to stolen, counterfeit credit cards

Investigation and search warrant executed collaboratively by Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP

Red Deer’s Stephanie Essensa back in the ring May 26th

Essensa joins Dekada lineup in Calgary

Norman Wiebe has registered as a nominee for the UCP in Red Deer South

Hospital and courthouse among pressing concerns to Wiebe

WATCH: Hundreds come out to Red Deer Farmer’s Market

Market runs until October

3 survivors after airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba

It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010

Maskwacis and feds sign historic education agreement

The Maskwacis Education School Commission signed an agreement setting the stage for their education

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

UPDATED: Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing up to 10

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Prices at the pump spike as long weekend brings out Canadian drivers

Motorists in many parts of Canada are expected to see rising gasoline prices as they fire up their vehicles for road adventures on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Humboldt Broncos resolve trademark issue with junior hockey league

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says they will have a team ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 season.

Most Read