Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle with loaded firearm

A 26-year-old Red Deer man faces 16 Criminal Code charges after attempting to flee police in a stolen SUV with a loaded firearm in downtown Red Deer Monday morning.

At 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 1st, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a stolen SUV after its owner encountered it while driving into downtown Red Deer, and saw it park in an alley in the downtown. When RCMP approached the SUV with emergency lights activated, two suspects fled the scene in the SUV. RCMP arrested a third male suspect who was on foot at the scene after a brief struggle in which the suspect resisted arrest, attempted to flee, and then was taken into custody again after a short foot chase. The owner of the stolen SUV had maintained a safe distance during the initial arrest, but stepped in to assist the police officer in restraining the suspect, who continued to struggle and resist arrest.

RCMP seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a knife, a tool used to break into vehicles, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was under a number of court-imposed weapons prohibitions and RCMP determined that the shotgun had been stolen and its serial number defaced.

“RCMP always caution the public not to engage with criminals or put themselves in harm’s way, especially because, as demonstrated in this instance, the criminals may be carrying weapons,” said Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “However, we sincerely thank this citizen for his intervention. He did the right thing – he stayed back to let the police do their jobs, then offered assistance at a crucial point, taking direction from the police officer. He played an important role in our getting to an outcome where no one was injured.”

Corim Kyle Conway was wanted on nine outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest for offenses that included theft of motor vehicle and failing to comply with conditions. He now faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, three counts of failing to comply with conditions, four counts of a firearm or weapons possession contrary to prohibition order, careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number had been altered and possession of break-in instruments.

The stolen silver 2003 Dodge Durango is still outstanding and Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate.

