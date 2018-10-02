Innisfail RCMP and Livestock Section execute search warrants

Numerous vehicles, trailers, farm implements, stolen property and firearms were seized

Two search warrants were recently executed by the RCMP in Red Deer County. As a result, numerous vehicles, trailers, farm implements, stolen property and firearms were seized. The property recovered has been linked to numerous break & enters and vehicle thefts throughout Central Alberta. Both the Southern Alberta Livestock Section and the Innisfail Detachment General Investigation Section with the assistance of the Central Alberta Integrated Crime Reduction Unit were investigating the Red Deer County Property.

During the investigation, Innisfail Detachment and the Livestock Section were supported by the following RCMP specialized units: Central Alberta District Integrated Crime Reduction Unit, Red Deer Forensic Identification Section, Calgary Auto Theft Section, Red Deer Police Dog Service, Alberta Child and Family Services and Red Deer County Protective Services – Animal Control.

The accused, Mark Daniel Radomske, 34, was allegedly defrauding beef producers of pasture rental. During the course of the investigation, police determined the accused was in possession of a stolen square baler which resulted in the execution of two search warrants uncovering evidence of a Chop Shop and recovery of over $200,000.00 of stolen property.

Radomske has been charged with five counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000,possession of stolen property under $5000, careless use of a firearm, fraud over $5,000 and three counts of fraud under $5,000.

