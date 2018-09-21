Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle after collisions

Man arrested after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles

Red Deer RCMP have arrested a man after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles in north Red Deer yesterday afternoon.

At 5 p.m. on Sept. 20th, Red Deer RCMP responded to reports that a truck driving at high speed in north Red Deer was involved in a collision after allegedly running a red light at the intersection of 60th St. and Taylor Dr., then colliding with a transit bus that was stopped at Horn Street. The driver of the truck then fled on foot and was pursued by a number of citizens, who restrained him in an alley behind Hewson Avenue until police arrived.

RCMP continue to investigate and do not believe citizens suffered any serious injuries as a result of the collisions. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier this week after it was left unlocked and running.

Red Deer RCMP thank the public for their support during this series of potentially dangerous incidents, and remind citizens of the importance of not placing themselves in harm’s way when interacting with criminals.

The 34-year-old male faces numerous charges; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP