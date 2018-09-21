Red Deer RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle after collisions

Man arrested after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles

Red Deer RCMP have arrested a man after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles in north Red Deer yesterday afternoon.

At 5 p.m. on Sept. 20th, Red Deer RCMP responded to reports that a truck driving at high speed in north Red Deer was involved in a collision after allegedly running a red light at the intersection of 60th St. and Taylor Dr., then colliding with a transit bus that was stopped at Horn Street. The driver of the truck then fled on foot and was pursued by a number of citizens, who restrained him in an alley behind Hewson Avenue until police arrived.

RCMP continue to investigate and do not believe citizens suffered any serious injuries as a result of the collisions. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier this week after it was left unlocked and running.

Red Deer RCMP thank the public for their support during this series of potentially dangerous incidents, and remind citizens of the importance of not placing themselves in harm’s way when interacting with criminals.

The 34-year-old male faces numerous charges; his name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP arrest five in stolen vehicle operation

Just Posted

Grey Cup was in Red Deer to support military families

Money raised will go towards the Military Family Resource Centre

City council responding to social and safety issues

Mayor Tara Veer releases statement on City’s ongoing social and safety challenges

Wolf Creek Schools raises Treaty 6 flag for first time

Chiefs, school officials took part in a ceremony that is aimed at acknowledging Treaty 6 land

On the run with Melissa Ray

Red Deer runner talks about her intense running experiences

Bradley Williams takes over as Westerner Park Interim CEO

CFR expected to go on as scheduled with no disruption

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

Emergency managers on Friday ordered about 500 people to flee homes along the Lynches River

Legal society poster seeks complainants against two cops on Downtown Eastside

Pivot Legal Society became aware of allegations made against the officers after a video circulated

Jury to deliberate in case of Calgary man accused of murdering woman

Curtis Healy could be convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter

Liberals want to know what Canadians think of legalized weed

The federal government will comb social media for Canadians’ pot-related behaviour

Most Read