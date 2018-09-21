Red Deer RCMP arrest five in stolen vehicle operation

RCMP arrested five people on 73 charges during a four-day stolen vehicle operation

Red Deer RCMP arrested five people on 73 charges during a four-day stolen vehicle operation between Aug. 28th and 31st that recovered nine stolen vehicles and 13 stolen license plates.

The operation involved police officers from the Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team (CRT), GIS, Traffic, general duty, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and Police Dog Services. The recovery of one stolen vehicle led to a secondary investigation when the suspects were found to be in possession of large amounts of stolen mail.

“These operations focusing on stolen vehicles and the repeat offenders who traffic in them are key to the Red Deer RCMP’s Pinpoint crime reduction strategy,” said Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP. “With every arrest RCMP make thanks to these vehicle operations, warrant round-ups, downtown foot patrols, conditions checks on known criminals and our constant patrols of crime hot spots, we’re sending an ongoing message to these offenders.”

CRT members located 40-year-old Lance Michael Bilsky in a stolen car at a gas station on Taylor Drive the afternoon of Aug. 29th. The stolen car rammed an unmarked police vehicle and struck a tree while attempting to flee the scene. The driver then abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot; he was arrested after a brief foot chase. Bilsky was wanted on a warrant for breach of probation at the time of his arrest. Bilsky is scheduled for court on Oct. 4th at 9:30 a.m. to face the charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, theft of a car, failing to comply with probation, two counts of weapons possession contrary to order, driving while disqualified/prohibited, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving without registration.

CRT members identified 29-year-old Gregory Bruce Deering as a suspect who had been driving a stolen truck that police found parked at a downtown apartment building, and arrested him in an apartment without incident. Deering faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, four counts of failing to comply with conditions, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and driving without registration.

CRT members located 30-year-old Christopher Chika Nwaribe in possession of a stolen truck bearing with a stolen license plate, while the truck was parked at a north Red Deer business. Police arrested him inside the business without incident. He is facing the charges of two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, driving uninsured motor vehicle and driving without registration.

On the afternoon of Aug. 31st, CRT members located a stolen truck as it drove through Red Deer, and located it in the Chiles Industrial Park along with a stolen trailer. After arresting the male and female suspects involved, RCMP seized what is believed to be methamphetamine and located large amounts of stolen mail in the trailer, including identification documents, passports, and credit and bank cards. More charges may be pending as that investigation continues.

Jesse Luke Wallace, 28, faces the charges of two counts of possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine), possession of stolen property over $5,000, 17 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, five counts of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of prohibited weapon with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, two counts of weapons possession contrary to order, three counts of failing to comply with probation, driving while unauthorized, driving without registration and driving uninsured motor vehicle.

Leanne Ruth Petit, 32, was wanted on warrants for breaching her probation at the time of her arrest; she subsequently failed to appear in court on Sept. 12th and is now wanted on warrants for the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, six counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with probation, illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and failing to attend court.

During the stolen vehicle operation, CRT officers also located and arrested 38-year-old Dwayne Jeffrey Jamieson, who was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court and, on a separate file, located another empty stolen vehicle that had been hidden in brush.

