Red Deer McDonald’s United Way Day a big success

On Nov. 15th for every McMuffin™, Big Mac™, and Happy Meal™ sold at Red Deer McDonald’s locations, $1 or more was donated to United Way Central Alberta’s Education fund to help kids be all they can be.

Local celebrities joined the McDonald’s team for the day to help serve breakfast and lunch across Red Deer.

“We would like to send a special thanks to Bob Carpenter, Red Deer McDonald’s employees and all volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We know you had a busy day and appreciate your efforts. Last but not least, thank you to each and every individual that stopped in to help support our efforts in the 2017 United Way campaign” said Linda Wilson, United Way co-chair. “The support that has been shown to us from our community far exceeds our expectations and we look forward to the beginning of something great.”

Together they raised $7,500.00 that will go back into the community and help kids be all they can be.

– Connolly