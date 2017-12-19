Red Deer McDonald’s United Way Day a big success

Event raised $7,500, which will go back into the community

On Nov. 15th for every McMuffin™, Big Mac™, and Happy Meal™ sold at Red Deer McDonald’s locations, $1 or more was donated to United Way Central Alberta’s Education fund to help kids be all they can be.

Local celebrities joined the McDonald’s team for the day to help serve breakfast and lunch across Red Deer.

“We would like to send a special thanks to Bob Carpenter, Red Deer McDonald’s employees and all volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We know you had a busy day and appreciate your efforts. Last but not least, thank you to each and every individual that stopped in to help support our efforts in the 2017 United Way campaign” said Linda Wilson, United Way co-chair. “The support that has been shown to us from our community far exceeds our expectations and we look forward to the beginning of something great.”

Together they raised $7,500.00 that will go back into the community and help kids be all they can be.

– Connolly

Previous story
WATCH: Alberta Government opens 20 medical detox beds at Safe Harbour
Next story
Public hearing tonight on supervised consumption services

Just Posted

Public hearing tonight on supervised consumption services

Red Deerians can weigh in on their thoughts for a potential location

WATCH: Alberta Government opens 20 medical detox beds at Safe Harbour

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne officially opened 20 detox beds

UPDATE: Red Deer man has died following a residential fire

One man sent to hospital in critical condition

Sting capture bronze at Ringette Ice Breaker Tournament

The tournament saw the Sting manage to win their pool and make it to the semi-finals

Politicians visit Red Deer’s Fairview Elementary for nutrition program launch

Alberta government invests $10 million into school lunch program

WATCH: Mustard Seed receives new cargo van from Scottsville Auto Group

The cargo van will help support their school lunch program

Officials separate husband and wife after 73 years

Officials separate an elderly New Brunswick couple after 73 years: I listened to my mother weep

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Mental effects of wildfire still linger in Fort McMurray

‘Resilient, but tired:’ Mental effects of wildfire lingering in Fort McMurray

Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation

AP Exclusive: Climate change hits Winter Olympic preparation

Calgary Flames thump Vancouver Canucks 6-1

Mark Giordano, Sam Bennett lead the way as Flames thump Canucks 6-1

Homicide detectives now probing billionaire couple’s death

Police release cause of death of Barry and Honey Sherman as “ligature neck compression”

Most Read