Public hearing tonight on supervised consumption services

Red Deerians can weigh in on their thoughts for a potential location

City Council will hear from citizens on tonight at a public hearing about six potential sites being considered for supervised consumption services in Red Deer.

The public hearing comes after City Council approved first reading of the proposed land use bylaw amendment on Dec. 4th.

City Council will consider selecting anywhere from one to six sites as part of this bylaw amendment. If all six sites are included in the land use bylaw update, that does not necessarily mean supervised consumption services will be operated at all six sites, simply that the land use bylaw is modified to enable this, if desired.

City Council will hear from any person claiming to be affected by the proposed bylaw at a public hearing on Dec. 19th at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, Floor 2, City Hall. Citizens must enter City Hall through the doors located on the west (park) side of the building. Council’s Procedure Bylaw indicates each presentation is limited to 10 minutes, and any submissions are public information.

For more information, citizens can visit The City’s public hearing page at www.reddeer.ca/publichearings or contact Legislative Services at 403-342-8132.

-Connolly

Red Deer McDonald's United Way Day a big success

