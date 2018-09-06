file photo

Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce to host John Furlong and Ron MacLean

Event set to run Sept. 18th at the Sheraton

The Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting The Business of the Games lunch on Sept. 18th with guest speakers John Furlong and Ron MacLean.

Furlong was the CEO of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Organizing Committee and the President of the 2010 Winter Olympics and 2010 Winter Paralympics. Furlong believed that the Games could be a true nation builder and in 2010 the Globe and Mail named him Canada’s Nation Builder. Among his many accolades he was named Canada’s Most Influential Sports Figure in 2009 by the Globe and Mail and by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, named an Officer of the Order of Canada and a Member of the Order of British Columbia in 2010.

MacLean began his broadcasting career in Red Deer and brings more than 30 years of award-winning experience to his role as host of Hockey Night in Canada and Rogers Hometown Hockey and played an integral role in Red Deer’s bid to host the 2019 Games. In 2015 he was recognized for his work on Hockey Night in Canada with a Canadian Screen Award for Best Host in a Sports Program/Series adding to the 10 Gemini Awards he had already received.

“This is a once a generation opportunity to showcase our community and our region to the thousands of athletes, fans, and families that will converge in our city in February. We want to ensure that our region’s businesses are ready to fully capitalize on this incredible opportunity not just through the duration of the games, but for years into the future,” said Robin Bobocel, CEO of the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce. Bobocel went on to say that “We are thrilled to be hosting two of the most prolific, high profile sports professionals in Canada for what is sure to be an informative and entertaining luncheon that will help transform Central Alberta into a region of global significance.”

The event will be hosted at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel and will cost $60 for Chamber members and $75 for non-members, available online and in the Chamber office only.

The Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce is a non-partisan, collaborative leader in building a vibrant community and fosters an environment where businesses can lead, be innovative, sustainable, and grow.

-Submitted by the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

